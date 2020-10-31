High food prices becoming a national security issue: Mian Zahid Hussain

The officials behind food crisis should be fired, Masses don’t need assurances but relief

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st October, 2020) President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum and All Karachi Industrial Alliance, and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain on Friday said high food prices are enraging masses to become a national security threat.



Profiteers have corroded the buying power of masses forcing millions to rely on less than required food, he said.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that PM Imran Khan issued directions for wheat import six months ago while he repeatedly directed action against mafia but to no avail.



The inaction by authorities provided opportunity to hoarders to skin masses which warrants an action against food bureaucracy and other concerned officials.

Recently a federal minister said that reason behind high food prices is hike in the international market but he has also claimed that food items will be imported and provided to masses without any subsidy so that people can get economical food which is amazing.



He said that authorities continue to blame opposition, weather, rains, climate, locust, profiteers and reduced production while it has now asked Tiger force to control prices making the whole affair a laughing stock.



He said that masses don’t need assurances but relief which is not in sight which has raised questions about the working efficiency and intentions of authorities and bringing a bad name to the government.

PM should take note of the situation and take strict action to bring the prices of essentials down, he demanded.