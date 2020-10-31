UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

High Food Prices Becoming A National Security Issue: Mian Zahid Hussain

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 11:15 AM

High food prices becoming a national security issue: Mian Zahid Hussain

The officials behind food crisis should be fired, Masses don’t need assurances but relief

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st October, 2020) President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum and All Karachi Industrial Alliance, and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain on Friday said high food prices are enraging masses to become a national security threat.


Profiteers have corroded the buying power of masses forcing millions to rely on less than required food, he said.
Mian Zahid Hussain said that PM Imran Khan issued directions for wheat import six months ago while he repeatedly directed action against mafia but to no avail.


The inaction by authorities provided opportunity to hoarders to skin masses which warrants an action against food bureaucracy and other concerned officials.
Recently a federal minister said that reason behind high food prices is hike in the international market but he has also claimed that food items will be imported and provided to masses without any subsidy so that people can get economical food which is amazing.


He said that authorities continue to blame opposition, weather, rains, climate, locust, profiteers and reduced production while it has now asked Tiger force to control prices making the whole affair a laughing stock.


He said that masses don’t need assurances but relief which is not in sight which has raised questions about the working efficiency and intentions of authorities and bringing a bad name to the government.
PM should take note of the situation and take strict action to bring the prices of essentials down, he demanded.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Imran Khan Weather Import Alliance Market All Government Wheat Million Rains Opposition

Recent Stories

Indian threats against AJK, Pakistan cannot be ove ..

2 minutes ago

No Muslim can compromise on dignity, honour of Hol ..

10 minutes ago

Quality education is a key to make Pakistan a grea ..

10 minutes ago

Disparaging Prophet Muhammad not "free expression" ..

14 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 31 October 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.