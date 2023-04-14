High Interest Rates to Lower Inflation in S. America Back to Target in 2024 or 2025 - IMF

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday that it projects the strong economic measures undertaken by central banks in South America, including raising interest rates, would lower elevated inflation levels back to the target range in late 2024 or in early 2025.

"Interest rates will likely need to remain high for much of this year and, in some cases, even into next year. This will guide inflation back to target by late 2024 or early 2025," the IMF said.

In order to mitigate the strong inflationary pressures, central banks in the region should take decisive steps in their fight until prices reach a downward trajectory, the IMF said.

However, the IMF also said that it expects fiscal policy to play an even bigger role in the battle against inflation.

"Fiscal tightening makes it possible for central banks to increase rates by less to bring down inflation," the IMF said.

A more balanced policy would improve the prospects of taming inflation and reducing the risks of a recession, the IMF added.

Governments have to implement serious measures to solve social equity issues and enacting tax policies that require the wealthy to pay their "fair share" should be part of the solution, according to the IMF.