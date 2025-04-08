Open Menu

High-level Committee Reviews SMEDA Restructuring For Institutional Competitiveness

Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2025 | 10:40 PM

High-level Committee reviews SMEDA restructuring for institutional competitiveness

A high-level committee meeting was held at the Ministry of Industries and Production to review the restructuring of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) A high-level committee meeting was held at the Ministry of Industries and Production to review the restructuring of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA).

The session was chaired by Federal Minister for Climate Change, Musadik Malik, and attended by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Haroon Akhtar Khan, and Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja, said a release issued here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the committee conducted a comprehensive evaluation of SMEDA’s past performance, current challenges, and future opportunities.

Federal Minister Musadik Malik emphasized the Prime Minister’s directive to accelerate the development of value-added SME sectors, noting that "Restructuring SMEDA is in the national interest and crucial for sustainable economic growth."

He highlighted the need to reduce public sector intervention in SMEDA's operations and proposed exploring an outsourcing model for its restructuring.

Minister Shaza Fatima supported the idea, stating, “Outsourcing could be an effective solution for SMEDA’s reform. SMEs are the backbone of the national economy.”

Haroon Akhtar Khan echoed these sentiments, stressing the importance of involving the private sector in SME development and turning the SME sector into a driving force for exports. “The restructuring of SMEDA is the need of the hour,” he added.

The committee also discussed setting a clear timeline for implementing SMEDA reforms and emphasized the organization’s pivotal role in promoting entrepreneurship, especially among women and youth.

The participants unanimously agreed on enhancing private sector participation to ensure long-term growth and sustainability of Pakistan’s SME landscape.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Muzzafar Ahmed Mirza appointed as Commissioner, SE ..

Muzzafar Ahmed Mirza appointed as Commissioner, SECP

7 seconds ago
 Balochistan's development key to Pakistan's overa ..

Balochistan's development key to Pakistan's overall progress: Prime Minister Mu ..

8 seconds ago
 Over 60 acres of Poppy crop destroyed in KP provin ..

Over 60 acres of Poppy crop destroyed in KP province

9 seconds ago
 Stocks sink again as Trump holds firm on tariffs

Stocks sink again as Trump holds firm on tariffs

11 seconds ago
 SBP to organize Financial Literacy Week from April ..

SBP to organize Financial Literacy Week from April 14

1 hour ago
 Gilani reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to Bandun ..

Gilani reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to Bandung principles

2 hours ago
CPO awards commendation certificates to policemen ..

CPO awards commendation certificates to policemen for Chaklala encounter

2 hours ago
 Fire ravages Bkot forest for fifth consecutive day ..

Fire ravages Bkot forest for fifth consecutive day, threatens wildlife & centuri ..

2 hours ago
 Court summons Asad Qaiser in azadi march case

Court summons Asad Qaiser in azadi march case

2 hours ago
 Three police inspectors of Hazara region promoted ..

Three police inspectors of Hazara region promoted to DSP rank

2 hours ago
 Pakistan as reliable, effective economic corridor ..

Pakistan as reliable, effective economic corridor for regional transit trade cri ..

2 hours ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Education, Faisal ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Education, Faisal Khan Tarakai inspects arrangem ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business