High-level Committee Reviews SMEDA Restructuring For Institutional Competitiveness
Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2025 | 10:40 PM
A high-level committee meeting was held at the Ministry of Industries and Production to review the restructuring of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA)
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) A high-level committee meeting was held at the Ministry of Industries and Production to review the restructuring of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA).
The session was chaired by Federal Minister for Climate Change, Musadik Malik, and attended by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Haroon Akhtar Khan, and Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja, said a release issued here on Tuesday.
During the meeting, the committee conducted a comprehensive evaluation of SMEDA’s past performance, current challenges, and future opportunities.
Federal Minister Musadik Malik emphasized the Prime Minister’s directive to accelerate the development of value-added SME sectors, noting that "Restructuring SMEDA is in the national interest and crucial for sustainable economic growth."
He highlighted the need to reduce public sector intervention in SMEDA's operations and proposed exploring an outsourcing model for its restructuring.
Minister Shaza Fatima supported the idea, stating, “Outsourcing could be an effective solution for SMEDA’s reform. SMEs are the backbone of the national economy.”
Haroon Akhtar Khan echoed these sentiments, stressing the importance of involving the private sector in SME development and turning the SME sector into a driving force for exports. “The restructuring of SMEDA is the need of the hour,” he added.
The committee also discussed setting a clear timeline for implementing SMEDA reforms and emphasized the organization’s pivotal role in promoting entrepreneurship, especially among women and youth.
The participants unanimously agreed on enhancing private sector participation to ensure long-term growth and sustainability of Pakistan’s SME landscape.
Recent Stories
Muzzafar Ahmed Mirza appointed as Commissioner, SECP
Balochistan's development key to Pakistan's overall progress: Prime Minister Mu ..
Over 60 acres of Poppy crop destroyed in KP province
Stocks sink again as Trump holds firm on tariffs
SBP to organize Financial Literacy Week from April 14
Gilani reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to Bandung principles
CPO awards commendation certificates to policemen for Chaklala encounter
Fire ravages Bkot forest for fifth consecutive day, threatens wildlife & centuri ..
Court summons Asad Qaiser in azadi march case
Three police inspectors of Hazara region promoted to DSP rank
Pakistan as reliable, effective economic corridor for regional transit trade cri ..
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Education, Faisal Khan Tarakai inspects arrangem ..
More Stories From Business
-
Muzzafar Ahmed Mirza appointed as Commissioner, SECP7 seconds ago
-
Stocks sink again as Trump holds firm on tariffs11 seconds ago
-
SBP to organize Financial Literacy Week from April 141 hour ago
-
SECP Issues FAQs on Private fund Sector2 hours ago
-
High-level Committee reviews SMEDA restructuring for institutional competitiveness2 minutes ago
-
Secretary general ECO Calls on Commerce minister to discuss regional economic cooperation2 minutes ago
-
Egyptian ambassador hosts dinner in honor of FPCCI, CCI leadership2 minutes ago
-
Markets calmer despite growing US-China trade tensions2 minutes ago
-
Gold price drops by Rs2,000 per tola in Pakistan3 hours ago
-
China ready to 'fight' US trade war, EU seeks to cool tensions4 hours ago
-
PSC approves new durum wheat variety4 hours ago
-
LCCI wants measures to protect national economy from external shocks4 hours ago