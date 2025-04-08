High-level Committee reviews SMEDA restructuring for institutional competitiveness

A high-level committee meeting was held at the Ministry of Industries and Production to review the restructuring of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) A high-level committee meeting was held at the Ministry of Industries and Production to review the restructuring of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA).

The session was chaired by Federal Minister for Climate Change, Musadik Malik, and attended by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Haroon Akhtar Khan, and Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja, said a release issued here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the committee conducted a comprehensive evaluation of SMEDA’s past performance, current challenges, and future opportunities.

Federal Minister Musadik Malik emphasized the Prime Minister’s directive to accelerate the development of value-added SME sectors, noting that "Restructuring SMEDA is in the national interest and crucial for sustainable economic growth."

He highlighted the need to reduce public sector intervention in SMEDA's operations and proposed exploring an outsourcing model for its restructuring.

Minister Shaza Fatima supported the idea, stating, “Outsourcing could be an effective solution for SMEDA’s reform. SMEs are the backbone of the national economy.”

Haroon Akhtar Khan echoed these sentiments, stressing the importance of involving the private sector in SME development and turning the SME sector into a driving force for exports. “The restructuring of SMEDA is the need of the hour,” he added.

The committee also discussed setting a clear timeline for implementing SMEDA reforms and emphasized the organization’s pivotal role in promoting entrepreneurship, especially among women and youth.

The participants unanimously agreed on enhancing private sector participation to ensure long-term growth and sustainability of Pakistan’s SME landscape.