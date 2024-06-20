Open Menu

High-level Delegation Led By Industries Minister To Visit Turkmenistan From June 24

Sumaira FH Published June 20, 2024 | 08:40 PM

High-level delegation led by Industries Minister to visit Turkmenistan from June 24

A high-level delegation led by Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain will visit Turkmenistan from June 24 to 26 to explore new opportunities for bilateral trade and investment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) A high-level delegation led by Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain will visit Turkmenistan from June 24 to 26 to explore new opportunities for bilateral trade and investment.

The minister on Thursday held a meeting with Turkmenistan's Ambassador to Pakistan Atadjan Movlamov to discuss matters relating to the visit.

During the meeting, the minister said that strengthening trade and economic relations with Turkmenistan was the government's top priority and the delegation's visit would play an important role in that regard.

Ambassador Atadjan Movlamov proposed that both countries should organize a joint trade exhibition to promote trade and investment.

