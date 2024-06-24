High Level Industrial Delegation Leaves For Turkmenistan
Umer Jamshaid Published June 24, 2024 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) A high-level delegation led by Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Monday embarked on a three-day official visit to Turkmenistan.
The delegation, comprising senior officers from the Ministry of Industries and National food Security is also accompanying the Federal Minister.
The delegation will engage in discussions on bilateral trade, economic relations, industrial and agricultural cooperation with Turkmenistan while cooperation in the energy sector will also discuss.
During the visit, the delegation is scheduled to meet with President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow and the national leader of Turkmenistan and chairman of the People's Council Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow.
