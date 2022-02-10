UrduPoint.com

High-level Meeting Deliberate On Framework Of 'New Fertiliser Policy'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2022 | 06:53 PM

High-level meeting deliberate on framework of 'New Fertiliser Policy'

The high-level meeting on new Fertilizer Policy on Thursday deliberated on framework of Fertiliser Policy in detail and also negotiated to adopt the future policy measure

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :The high-level meeting on new Fertilizer Policy on Thursday deliberated on framework of Fertiliser Policy in detail and also negotiated to adopt the future policy measure.

It was briefed that upcoming policy would be structured on three broad areas i.e. demand, supply and pricing of soil nutrients, said a press release issued here.

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar presided over the high-level meeting on new Fertilizer Policy.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Energy Mr. Hammad Azhar and Minister for food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam.

It was discussed that the issue of rationalization of gas sale agreements and supply-chain maintenance through local production or imports in conjunction with demand projections would be addressed in the new Fertiliser Policy.

The senior officials of these Ministers were also present.

During discussion, Minister Khusro Bakhtyar noted that unlike previous governments, the incumbent government utilized the optimal capacity of the urea plants to meet the demands in outgoing Rabi season.

He said the local industry witnessed record production of 6.

3 MMT urea this year due to timely actions of the government.

Minister Khusro Bakhtyar emphasized upon encouraging the application of nutrients balance into soil in Rabi and Kharif season to enhance the productivity of cultivated area in country.

For this, he advised to formulate a comprehensive policy framework with reference to infrastructure development and farmer support mechanism on long-term basis.

Minister for Energy, Hammad Azhar laid stress on efficiency analysis of manufacturing plants vis-a- vis gas consumption of the running plants to maximize the output production of fertilisers.

The meeting concluded with formation of three sub-committees separately to work on supply, demand and pricing strategy of fertilisers within existing agronomic practices.

The sub-committees will comprise of officials of Ministry of Industries and Production, Ministry of Food Security and Research, Ministry of Energy - Petroleum Division and one representative from Ministry of Planning and Special Initiatives as well as technical experts of the field.

The sub-committees are directed to present collaborative policy draft in next meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sale Gas From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Kremlin Says Relying on IOC in Issue of Russian Fi ..

Kremlin Says Relying on IOC in Issue of Russian Figure Skater Valieva's Drug Tes ..

56 seconds ago
 Meeting reviewed for anti-polio campaign

Meeting reviewed for anti-polio campaign

57 seconds ago
 Wales flanker Morgan to make Test debut against Sc ..

Wales flanker Morgan to make Test debut against Scotland

58 seconds ago
 Most Germans Fear That High Energy Prices Deal Hea ..

Most Germans Fear That High Energy Prices Deal Heavy Blow to Household Finances ..

1 minute ago
 EU chief unveils 150-bn-euro investment plan for A ..

EU chief unveils 150-bn-euro investment plan for Africa

1 minute ago
 Six killed in Mogadishu restaurant blast

Six killed in Mogadishu restaurant blast

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>