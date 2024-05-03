Open Menu

High-level Saudi Business Delegation Due On May 5

Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2024 | 10:07 PM

High-level Saudi business delegation due on May 5

A 50-member high-level business delegation from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) is due in Pakistan on May 5 to explore investment opportunities in different sectors as well as to forge strong bonds with local entrepreneurs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) A 50-member high-level business delegation from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) is due in Pakistan on May 5 to explore investment opportunities in different sectors as well as to forge strong bonds with local entrepreneurs.

Some 30 Saudi companies representing different economic sectors, including information technology, telecoms, energy, aviation, construction, mining exploration, agriculture and human resource development would be part of the delegation, which would be led by the Assistant Minister of Investment, a Ministry of Commerce official said on Friday.

The ministry had selected a large number of Pakistani companies in the respective sectors whose officials would have business-to-business meetings with their Saudi counterparts, and would hopefully enter into business and investment deals,

he added.

The official said the delegation would also participate in the Pak-Saudi Investment Conference.

He said that Saudi Arabia was an oil-based economy with strong government controls over major economic activities, however, it was now undergoing a transformation to reduce oil dependence, diversify income sources and enhance competitiveness under the Vision 2030.

Currently, he said, the major exports of the Kingdom included mineral fuels, mineral oils, plastics and organic chemicals, whereas it was importing machinery, vehicles, and agricultural products.

The official said that during the first half of the current financial year, bilateral trade between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia was recorded at $2,482.37 million, with Pakistan's exports of $262.58 million and Saudi exports of $2.219 billion.

He said Pakistan's major to the KSA consisted of rice, meat of bovine animals, fruits and vegetables, and tents and camping goods, whereas imports were petroleum products, and polymers of propylene and ethylene.

The official said Pakistan and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) had agreed on a Free-Trade Agreement. Pakistan, he added, was also planning to organize a Single Country Exhibition and Lifestyle Show in Saudi Arabia.

He said that Pakistan would welcome and fully facilitate investments and partnerships from Saudi Arabia in IT, minerals, textiles, food security, engineering and energy sectors.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Exports Business Agriculture Oil Vehicles Saudi Saudi Arabia May Commerce Textile From Government Agreement Billion Million

Recent Stories

Stocks heat up as US labour market cools

Stocks heat up as US labour market cools

2 minutes ago
 President approves Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024

President approves Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024

2 minutes ago
 Implementation of merit, justice to oppressed segm ..

Implementation of merit, justice to oppressed segments top priorities: CPO

2 minutes ago
 Overseas Kashmir community delegation calls on AJK ..

Overseas Kashmir community delegation calls on AJK President, discusses latest s ..

2 minutes ago
 Govt believes in freedom of press: Amir Muqam

Govt believes in freedom of press: Amir Muqam

16 minutes ago
 Labour urges UK election after Tory losses

Labour urges UK election after Tory losses

16 minutes ago
Health authorities asked for action against allege ..

Health authorities asked for action against alleged illegal tenders at Services ..

21 minutes ago
 Spain scraps national bullfighting prize sparking ..

Spain scraps national bullfighting prize sparking debate

18 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahza ..

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan visits Rawalpindi ..

18 minutes ago
 ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases

ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases

18 minutes ago
 Court concludes witnesses cross examination in arm ..

Court concludes witnesses cross examination in arms, liquor case against Gandapu ..

18 minutes ago
 Government taking measures to curtail school drop ..

Government taking measures to curtail school drop out ratio: Sardar Shah

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Business