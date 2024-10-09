Open Menu

High-level Suadi Delegation Likely To Sign Agreements Worth $2bn With Pakistan Tomorrow

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 09, 2024 | 03:11 PM

High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan tomorrow

Sources say Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih will lead Saudi delegation during two-day visit

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 9th, 2024) A high-level Saudi delegation is set to visit Pakistan on Thursday, with agreements valued at $2 billion expected to be signed with the Federal government, the sources said on Wednesday.

Khalid Al-Falih, the Saudi Minister of Investment, would lead the delegation during his visit from October 10-11.

The sources said that during the visit, Al-Falih is anticipated to address a business forum at a local hotel and engage in discussions with prominent figures from Pakistan’s private sector. The sources said that the minister will oversee the signing of multiple memorandums of understanding (MOUs) and facilitate business-to-business meetings with Pakistani representatives.

The delegation includes representatives from various Saudi companies involved in construction, engineering, financial services, IT, hospitality, agriculture, food, energy, and petroleum.

Pakistan also received financial support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which has helped in stabilizing the economy and curbing inflation. Additionally, the government has secured commitments for foreign loans totaling $3.2 billion from international lenders, including a $1.2 billion Saudi Oil Facility (SOF) for the coming year.

This significant trip comes just ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit scheduled to take place in Islamabad later this month.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had earlier said that the agreements and MOUs with Saudi Arabia would span various sectors, underscoring Pakistan's efforts to attract foreign investment amid ongoing economic challenges. The government has introduced several fiscal measures aimed at stabilizing the economy, which has recently struggled with high inflation rates.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad IMF Business Agriculture Hotel Oil Visit Saudi Shanghai Lead Saudi Arabia October Shanghai Cooperation Organization From Government Billion

Recent Stories

realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakist ..

Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only

59 minutes ago
 Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shahe ..

Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..

59 minutes ago
 Brisbane based Pakistani bought 800 tickets of PAK ..

Brisbane based Pakistani bought 800 tickets of PAK T20I at Gabba to show a uniqu ..

59 minutes ago
 Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Meets H.E. Ahmed Ja ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Meets H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Strengthening UA ..

59 minutes ago
 Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain's characteristic decency ..

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain's characteristic decency & modesty in politics. Now Cha ..

1 hour ago
 PSX reaches record high as bullish trend continues

PSX reaches record high as bullish trend continues

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Reportage Empire Properties unveils plans for $300 ..

Reportage Empire Properties unveils plans for $300m investment in Pakistani Real ..

15 hours ago
 Duo wins Physics Nobel for 'foundational' AI break ..

Duo wins Physics Nobel for 'foundational' AI breakthroughs

15 hours ago
 NDF represents Pakistan at IUCN Leaders Forum 2024 ..

NDF represents Pakistan at IUCN Leaders Forum 2024 in Geneva

15 hours ago
 Five Russian climbers die on Nepal's Dhaulagiri pe ..

Five Russian climbers die on Nepal's Dhaulagiri peak: official

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business