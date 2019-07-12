High level trade delegation from Indonesia due next month

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) -:Indonesian Ambassador to Pakistan Iwan Suyudhie Amir on Friday said a high level trade delegation from Indonesia would visit Pakistan next month for exploring business opportunities.

During his visit to Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), he discussed the possibilities for bilateral trade and commerce enhancement.

While talking to SCCI members, he underscored the need of collective efforts for making bilateral trade beneficial and developing people to people contacts.

Senior vice president SCCI Waqas Akritam Awan, in his address of welcome, said that in order to overcome the problems hindering bilateral trade it was important to collaborate closely and develop effective strategies.