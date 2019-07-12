UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

High Level Trade Delegation From Indonesia Due Next Month

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 05:02 PM

High level trade delegation from Indonesia due next month

Indonesian Ambassador to Pakistan Iwan Suyudhie Amir on Friday said a high level trade delegation from Indonesia would visit Pakistan next month for exploring business opportunitie

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) -:Indonesian Ambassador to Pakistan Iwan Suyudhie Amir on Friday said a high level trade delegation from Indonesia would visit Pakistan next month for exploring business opportunities.

During his visit to Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), he discussed the possibilities for bilateral trade and commerce enhancement.

While talking to SCCI members, he underscored the need of collective efforts for making bilateral trade beneficial and developing people to people contacts.

Senior vice president SCCI Waqas Akritam Awan, in his address of welcome, said that in order to overcome the problems hindering bilateral trade it was important to collaborate closely and develop effective strategies.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Visit Indonesia Sialkot Chamber Commerce From Industry

Recent Stories

NAB okays inquiry against Maulana Fazlur Rehman

7 minutes ago

London, Washington Consider Boosting Military Pres ..

20 minutes ago

China's Huawei unveils 1st 5G smartphone in Kuwait ..

20 minutes ago

Chinese shares open mixed Friday

14 minutes ago

Delegation of Dates exporters to visit Turkey for ..

14 minutes ago

Mani trolls Momina Mustehsan over LSA performance

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.