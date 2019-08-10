UrduPoint.com
High-Ranked Venezuelan Official Says To Visit Moscow In September

Sat 10th August 2019 | 09:40 AM

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2019) Hector Rodriguez, the governor of Venezuela's Miranda state, who participated in the government talks with the opposition, told Sputnik that he will visit Moscow as part of a delegation in September for meeting with Russian businesses.

"We are going to reconsider our relations with Moscow.

We are planning to meet with Russian entrepreneurs and research centers. [We will have] a busy bilateral agenda between Miranda and Moscow," Rodriguez said.

The official noted that Caracas was boosting cooperation with Moscow in exports of fruit and flowers and imports of medicines.

Moreover, the Venezuelan delegation will participate in an international exhibition FlowersExpo, which will be held in Moscow on September 10-12.

