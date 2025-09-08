High-yield sugarcane varieties bring hope to local farmers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) The successful cultivation of high-yield sugarcane varieties ‘Israr Shaheed’ and ‘Gul Rehman 2021’ at the Agricultural Research Centre Harichand, Charsadda is a major development that is welcome news for local farmers.

Both these varieties are the result of long-term efforts of experts in the field of sugarcane research and development, which have been specially developed keeping in mind the climatic conditions and soil fertility of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Agricultural Research Centre Charsadda, Sugar Crops Research Institute Mardan has been cultivating these advanced

varieties for the past several years and has so far provided these seeds to hundreds of local farmers.

Dr. Sajjad Anwar, Director of the Research Centre, in a statement, said that the special feature of these varieties is their high yield per acre, resistance to pests and diseases, and good growth.

He added that local farmers can significantly increase sugarcane production by adopting these varieties and convert agricultural production into economic benefits.

He said that quality seeds of these varieties will be available to farmers at official rates. The aim of this initiative is to ensure that farmers have access to modern and effective seeds in their own area, instead of having to import seeds from distant areas, so that agricultural development can be promoted at the local level.

