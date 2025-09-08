High-yield Sugarcane Varieties Bring Hope To Local Farmers
Muhammad Irfan Published September 08, 2025 | 05:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) The successful cultivation of high-yield sugarcane varieties ‘Israr Shaheed’ and ‘Gul Rehman 2021’ at the Agricultural Research Centre Harichand, Charsadda is a major development that is welcome news for local farmers.
Both these varieties are the result of long-term efforts of experts in the field of sugarcane research and development, which have been specially developed keeping in mind the climatic conditions and soil fertility of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Agricultural Research Centre Charsadda, Sugar Crops Research Institute Mardan has been cultivating these advanced
varieties for the past several years and has so far provided these seeds to hundreds of local farmers.
Dr. Sajjad Anwar, Director of the Research Centre, in a statement, said that the special feature of these varieties is their high yield per acre, resistance to pests and diseases, and good growth.
He added that local farmers can significantly increase sugarcane production by adopting these varieties and convert agricultural production into economic benefits.
He said that quality seeds of these varieties will be available to farmers at official rates. The aim of this initiative is to ensure that farmers have access to modern and effective seeds in their own area, instead of having to import seeds from distant areas, so that agricultural development can be promoted at the local level.
APP/aqk
Recent Stories
PITB Showcases Pakistan’s First Automated Fare Collection & Bus Scheduling Sys ..
TECNO Spark 40 Pro Review: Slim, Stylish & Powerful Mid-Range Phone in Pakistan
Indian comedian Zakir Khan announces break from stage shows
Gold prices hit record high in Pakistan amid global surge
Pak Navy Day being observed to honour heroes of 1965 war
Pakistan Captain Agha dedicates victory to flood victims
Punjab’s flood crisis worsens as 4.2 million people affected: Azma Bokhari
KSE-100 Index hits another historic high, crosses 155,000 points
Floods devastate Jalalpur Pirwala after embankment breach
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2025
Pakistan Navy flood relief operation continues in flood affected areas of Kasur
More Stories From Business
-
High-yield sugarcane varieties bring hope to local farmers8 minutes ago
-
ICCI to work hand in hand with policymakers for economic revival28 minutes ago
-
AGP rejects allegations of errors in Audit Reports, reaffirms commitment to transparency38 minutes ago
-
SECP registers 3,278 new companies in August 202538 minutes ago
-
Pulses imports grew by 13.25% in first month of FY 2025-262 hours ago
-
Export of footwear increases 49.14% in July 20253 hours ago
-
Gold prices hit record high in Pakistan amid global surge3 hours ago
-
Gold price up by Rs.6,100 to Rs.384,000 per tola4 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes5 hours ago
-
KSE-100 Index hits another historic high, crosses 155,000 points5 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 20258 hours ago