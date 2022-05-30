Higher Prices for Thousands of Products Expected in Japan - Poll

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2022) The prices of over 8,300 different product items have already gone up or will rise in the coming months in Japan, a new survey reveals.

The average scale of the price hike is 12 percent, the Teikoku Databank poll, cited by the NHK broadcaster on Monday, shows.

About 60 percent of the 105 major producers surveyed by Teikoku Databank in May have already increased prices or are planning to do so. This affects 8,385 product items, with processed foods suffering the most (3,600 items).

According to the new survey, some Japanese companies have decreased the size of their product in order to keep the same price, but if raw material costs continue to rise, price hikes will be inevitable in the coming months.