Open Menu

Higher Taxes, Awareness Help Decrease Cigarettes Sale In Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 25, 2024 | 09:22 PM

Higher taxes, awareness help decrease cigarettes sale in Pakistan

Euro Monitor report says the sale was set to decrease by 2% over the forecast period to 55 billion sticks.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 25th th, 2024) The retail volume sales of cigarettes decreased in Pakistan due to higher taxes and awareness amongst cigarette consumers of the potential health risks caused due to smoking, studies have revealed.

According to the Euro monitor report the retail volume sales decreased by 1% in 2022, resulting in the sale of 60 billion sticks annually, the sale was set to decrease by 2% over the forecast period to 55 billion sticks.

Euro monitor further said Pakistan Tobacco Company was the leading player in 2022, with a retail volume share of 71% in the market.

The report said following the ban on advertising tobacco products in Pakistan, and in the wake of the COVID-19 experience, there is an increasing awareness among consumers of the potential health risks of smoking tobacco actively and passively, individually or in any social setting.

Pakistan’s commitment to the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) underscores the importance of a unified pricing system for cigarettes to regulate the industry effectively and discourage consumption.

The WHO advocates for robust tax measures to reduce tobacco consumption, citing the effectiveness of a 10% increase in tobacco prices typically leads to a 4% decrease in overall tobacco consumption in high-income countries and up to an 8% decrease in low- and middle-income countries.

A study by the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) highlights the dire consequences of smoking-related diseases and deaths, with costs amounting to Rs615.07 billion in 2019, equivalent to 1.6% of the GDP.

Meanwhile, the International Monitory Fund (IMF) has recently, init study, suggested applying a single-tier tax structure on all international and national cigarette brands. Currently, cigarettes are taxed in two tiers, which is not only resulting a low collection of taxation from the cigarette industry but also resulting in 337000 deaths annually in Pakistan.

The objective of IMF recommendations is to ensure equitable taxation across cigarette products and it is widely appreciated by health advocates.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF Company Sale Euro 2019 Market All From Industry Share Billion

Recent Stories

Sindh Minister of Works and Services Ali Hassan Za ..

Sindh Minister of Works and Services Ali Hassan Zardari reviews ongoing projects ..

22 minutes ago
 7 ordinances laid in Senate

7 ordinances laid in Senate

22 minutes ago
 Implementation of Naan, Roti's revised rates being ..

Implementation of Naan, Roti's revised rates being ensured

22 minutes ago
 Police attack case: ATC discharges PTI leader

Police attack case: ATC discharges PTI leader

22 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal chairs CPEC JWGs, 13th JCC review-meet ..

Ahsan Iqbal chairs CPEC JWGs, 13th JCC review-meeting

22 minutes ago
 Allama Iqbal gave Muslim Ummah a new dimension of ..

Allama Iqbal gave Muslim Ummah a new dimension of thinking, hope: Dar

22 minutes ago
SNGPL takes action against 11 gas pilferers

SNGPL takes action against 11 gas pilferers

22 minutes ago
 Five numberdars dismissed in Jhang

Five numberdars dismissed in Jhang

22 minutes ago
 Industries Minister recommends urea fertilizer imp ..

Industries Minister recommends urea fertilizer import to stabilize prices and su ..

22 minutes ago
 Honda announces US$11 bn EV battery and vehicle pl ..

Honda announces US$11 bn EV battery and vehicle plant in Canada

22 minutes ago
 CM lauds TCF's journey from 5 schools to 2000 acro ..

CM lauds TCF's journey from 5 schools to 2000 across country

30 minutes ago
 Zhao Shirin calls on Punjab Industries Minister

Zhao Shirin calls on Punjab Industries Minister

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Business