Hike in Customs Duty by FBR set to increase mobile-phones prices

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Leading mobile phone brands in Pakistan are all set to increase the prices of their models after the FBR increased the Customs Duty on import of almost all models of mobile-phones, imported into the country.

Federal board of Revenue sources told APP on Friday that the Directorate General of Customs Valuation had substantially increased the customs value on the import of 1,160 models of famous brands of mobile phones.

The Directorate General of Customs Valuation said that used mobile-phones, imported by travelers, would also be assessed at customs values as their cost allowance was also included in the said tabulated values.

The valuation of mobile phones used to be determined under Section 25A of the Customs Act, 1969 through Valuation Ruling No. 1732/2023. The current valuation ruling was almost nine months old, and the customs values fixed therein did not reflect the prevailing international market.

However, the stakeholders have requested that the Customs Duty should be revised keeping in view the increase in the customs value of the mobile phone models and a reasonable minimum price increase accordingly, as some of the mobile phones mentioned in the valuation ruling.