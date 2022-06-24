Hike in per unit price by Rs5.27 for K-electric consumers okayed

(@Abdulla99267510)

The residents of the metropolis will bear an additional Rs7 per unit on basic tariff from July 2022.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 24th, 2022) The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday okayed a hike in electricity tariff for K-electric consumers by Rs5.27 per unit.

Nepra issues a handout and said that the K-Electric sought an increase in power tariff by Rs5.31 as fuel adjustment charges for April, however, the power authority approved an Rs5.25 hike.

It said, “A public hearing was held on June 14 over the matter,” pointing out that the FCA for April wouls be charged in the bills of July.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) had already fixedthe power tariff at Rs24.

82 per unit for the fiscal year of 2022-23 following a massive increase of Rs7.91 per unit.

The per-unit price of electrifying, with the latest hike, has gone up from Rs16.91 to Rs24.82.

The statement further said that the authority determines the new tariff based on the distribution and transmission losses and in terms of revenue of different distribution companies. The NEPRA in its press release said that the estimated cost of capacity cost including NTDC and HVDC is Rs1366 billion.

The depreciation of the rupee and rising oil prices in the international market have been cited as reasons for the electricity tariff hike.