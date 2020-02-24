UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hike In Trade License Fee Would Badly Affect Small Businesses: Islamabad Chamber Of Commerce And Industry

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 08:32 PM

Hike in trade license fee would badly affect small businesses: Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry

President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) , Muhammad Ahmed Waheed said that due to multiple factors, conditions for businesses werenot conducive while high inflation has eroded the purchasing power of consumers

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th February, 2020) President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) , Muhammad Ahmed Waheed said that due to multiple factors, conditions for businesses werenot conducive while high inflation has eroded the purchasing power of consumers.In these circumstances, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has made massive hike in trade license fee for small businesses that was highly unjustified and would badly affect their survival.

He stressed upon the government to issue orders for immediate withdrawal of increase in trade license fee by MCI to save small businesses from further troubles. He said this while addressing a meeting of ICCI District Municipal Administration Sub-Committee.He said that due to absence of rent control act in Islamabad, rents of businesses were very high in Islamabad while other expenses of businessmen were also quite high as compared to other cities.

He said that trade license fee for a certain business category was raised from Rs.25000 to Rs.2.4 million per annum, which was totally irrational and illogical. He said that fee for other businesses was also raised by thousands percent which was not affordable for them and stressed that MCI should immediately withdraw massive hike in said fee.President ICCI said that as per local government act, any proposal to increase tax was first advertised in press and public hearing was arranged to hear the objections of stakeholders.

However, MCI has not followed this procedure and raised the fee unilaterally.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Hearing Islamabad Business Rent Chamber Commerce From Government Industry Million

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler congratulates Emir of Kuwait on Nation ..

21 minutes ago

US Forces Korea Confirms First Coronavirus Case, R ..

4 minutes ago

Reconstruction of earthquake hit schools starts: D ..

4 minutes ago

Senate's body raises eyebrows over enhance Hajj ex ..

4 minutes ago

Participants in Assange Extradition Hearing Ask Su ..

4 minutes ago

Now Pakistan gets more strategic space on Afghan i ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.