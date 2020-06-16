Hilton Says Will Cut 2,100 Corporate Jobs Globally to Cope With Coronavirus Pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) The worldwide hotel chain Hilton said in a statement on Tuesday that it plans to cut some 2,100 corporate jobs globally and extend previous cost-cutting measures, including pay docks, to cope with the difficulties posed by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has created unprecedented challenges for the travel and tourism industry," the statement said. "Hilton today announced additional measures to reduce its cost structure, including the intended reduction of approximately 2,100 corporate roles globally, and the extension of previously announced furloughs, reduced hours and corporate pay reductions for up to an additional 90 days."

Earlier on Tuesday, US media reported that hotel room tax revenue in the United States fell by an average of 34 percent in the first quarter of 2020 as a result of the restrictive measures imposed to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Hilton said the pandemic's impact on the company has been overwhelming despite early action it took to boost liquidity and reduce corporate expenditure.

"Never in Hilton's 101-year history has our industry faced a global crisis that brings travel to a virtual standstill,", Hilton President and CEO Christopher Nassetta said in the statement. "Hospitality will always be a business of people serving people, which is why I am devastated that to protect our business, we have been forced to take actions that directly impact our team members."

Hilton has more than 6,100 properties in 118 countries and territories throughout the world and offers more than 977,000 rooms for lodging.