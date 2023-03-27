UrduPoint.com

Hina, Laos Sign MoU To Build Potash Fertilizer Industrial Park

Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2023 | 06:59 PM

hina, Laos sign MoU to build potash fertilizer industrial park

The Lao government and a China-Lao joint venture have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the project of the Asia-Potash International Intelligent Circular Industrial Par

VIENTIANE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ):The Lao government and a China-Lao joint venture have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the project of the Asia-Potash International Intelligent Circular Industrial Park.

Tong Yongheng, general manager of the Sino-Agri International Potash Company, and Khamchanh Vongsaenboun, the Lao deputy minister of planning and investment, signed the MoU on Friday in the Lao capital Vientiane, with the attendance of representatives from both sides.

Tong told Xinhua on Monday that the project aims to promote agriculture, industrialization, urbanization, investment and service industry in Laos. It consists of three sections including a potash fertilizer industrial park, a non-potash industrial park, and an Asia-Potash Town. It takes up a total area of about 2,000 hectares in Khammuan province, some 250 km southeast of Vientiane, with an estimated investment of 4.31 billion U.S. dollars.

Related Topics

Agriculture Company Vientiane Laos From Government Industry Billion

