Hiring in April Decreased to Record Low Before May Job Gains - US Labor Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) Hiring in the United States fell to a record low in April while job openings dipped 16 percent due to the measures imposed to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic, the US Labor Department said in a new dataset that made the net job gains announced for May all the more significant.

"Over the month, hires declined to 3.5 million, a series low. The changes in these measures reflect the effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and efforts to contain it," the Labor Department said on Tuesday.

The Labor Department noted that by adding the last business day for the month, the number of job openings declined by 965,000 to reach 5.

0 million.

With various parts of the United States still under lockdown last month, economists had expected a job of loss of 8.0 million for May. But the Labor Department confounded them by announcing instead that non-farm payrolls increased by 2.5 million. In April, nonfarm payrolls had declined by 20.5 million after a drop of 701,000 in March.

Throwing some light on what could have led to May's job gains, the Labor Department said the number and rate of layoffs and discharges in April decreased by nearly 6 percent to 7.7 million - even as hiring fell to a record low and job openings dipped.