Hitech Hybrid Seed Association delegation to meet governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Hitech Hybrid Seed Association (PHHSA) Chairman Shahzad Ali Malik has said that he, along with a delegation, would meet Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman on May 3 and discuss the issues pertaining to seed regulatory compliance.

Talking to the media after chairing a meeting of association's executive committee here on Monday, he said the governor was also chairman of the Provincial Seed Committee and well aware of the problems of farmers, growers and seed producers. He said the PHHSA delegation would seek direct intervention and help of the governor with the Ministry of National food Security for delegation of powers to the provincial governments, which already had full-fledged setup regarding seed regulatory compliance.

He said the prevailing procedures at the Federal level would not serve the purpose and rather create overlapping in the system.

Malik said, "The Punjab governor is a visionary man, and once he is convinced, he will set the things in right direction." He mentioned that the governor's timely action had made the Punjab Seed Council functional and now new seed varieties were being approved on merit and without any delay.