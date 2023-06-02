UrduPoint.com

HKSAR Gov't Offers 6 Billion USD Worth Of Green Bonds

Umer Jamshaid Published June 02, 2023 | 03:10 PM

HKSAR gov't offers 6 billion USD worth of green bonds

HONG KONG, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government has successfully offered green bonds worth about 6 billion U.S. dollars, attracting a wide spectrum of investors with close to 30 billion U.S. Dollars equivalent in orders.

The bonds are denominated in the U.S. Dollar, euro and RMB. In particular, the renminbi tranches were expanded from a combined 10 billion Yuan (about 1.4 billion U.S. dollars) from the January 2023 issuance to 15 billion yuan (about 2.1 billion U.S. dollars) this time, with the additional issuance of a new 10-year RMB tranche.

The green bonds have been assigned credit ratings of AA+ by S&P Global Ratings and AA- by Fitch, according to the Hong Kong Monetary Authority.

Paul Chan, financial secretary of the HKSAR government, said the enthusiasm for Hong Kong green bonds from global investors demonstrates their recognition of Hong Kong's efforts in green and sustainable development.

The offering has included the first 10-year RMB green bond, which helps extend the offshore RMB yield curve and continues to enrich offshore RMB product offerings, promoting RMB internationalization in an orderly manner, Chan said.

The green bonds are expected to be settled on June 7 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange. Proceeds raised will be used to finance or refinance projects that provide environmental benefits and support the sustainable development of Hong Kong.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Stock Exchange Dollar Hong Kong Euro London Stock Exchange January June From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Pervaiz Elahi urges PTI members to remain resilien ..

Pervaiz Elahi urges PTI members to remain resilient

11 minutes ago
 OPPO Empowers Collaborative XR Innovation with the ..

OPPO Empowers Collaborative XR Innovation with the Launch of OPPO MR Glass Devel ..

45 minutes ago
 PTI female supporters dismiss torture, rape allega ..

PTI female supporters dismiss torture, rape allegations in jail

2 hours ago
 All eight countries that have qualified for quarte ..

All eight countries that have qualified for quarter-finals confirmed

2 hours ago
 Khalifa Fund supports two UAE businesses at &#039; ..

Khalifa Fund supports two UAE businesses at &#039;Make it in the Emirates Forum& ..

2 hours ago
 Eight-year old girl raped, culprit escapes broad d ..

Eight-year old girl raped, culprit escapes broad daylight in Islamabad

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.