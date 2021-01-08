UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HKSAR Gov't S Says Free Trade, Investment Agreements With ASEAN To Finalize

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 03:47 PM

HKSAR gov't s says free trade, investment agreements with ASEAN to finalize

The free trade and investment agreements between Hong Kong and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will come into force in full on Feb. 12 when the part related to Cambodia took effect

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :The free trade and investment agreements between Hong Kong and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will come into force in full on Feb. 12 when the part related to Cambodia took effect.

The government of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) said in a statement Friday that the agreements greatly enhance business opportunities in ASEAN markets for Hong Kong enterprises and service providers.

The agreements, which were inked in 2017 and started entering into force since June 2019, have brought about legal certainty and better market access for Hong Kong enterprises, the government said.

The agreements were comprehensive in scope, covering trade in goods and services, investment, economic and technical cooperation, dispute settlement mechanisms.

ASEAN was Hong Kong's second-largest trading partner in goods trade in 2019 and the fourth largest in services trade in 2018. Hong Kong has so far signed eight free trade agreements with more than 20 economies.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business China Hong Kong Cambodia June 2017 2018 2019 Market Government Asia

Recent Stories

UAE Team Emirates riders, staff take COVID-19 vacc ..

3 minutes ago

‘Ulemas’ help has been sought for burial of Ma ..

7 minutes ago

German car output, sales post historic slump in 20 ..

1 minute ago

German Health Minister Mulls Running for Chancello ..

1 minute ago

EU Secured Enough Vaccine Doses for 80% of Europea ..

1 minute ago

Govt. in final stage of drafting new LPG policy

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.