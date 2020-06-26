H&M slumps into red as virus hits sales

Swedish clothing giant H&M said Friday it slumped to a near 500 million euro second quarter loss as the coronavirus pandemic forced it to close more outlets than planned

Stockholm, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Swedish clothing giant H&M said Friday it slumped to a near 500 million euro second quarter loss as the coronavirus pandemic forced it to close more outlets than planned.

At the height of the crisis in Europe in mid-April, about 80 percent of its shops were shut.

Net loss fell to about five billion kronor (477 million Euros), H&M said.

"When the majority of the stores were temporarily closed in the second quarter, we focused on redirecting product flow to our digital channels," chief executive Helena Helmersson said in the quarterly report.