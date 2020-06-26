UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

H&M Slumps Into Red As Virus Hits Sales

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 02:39 PM

H&M slumps into red as virus hits sales

Swedish clothing giant H&M said Friday it slumped to a near 500 million euro second quarter loss as the coronavirus pandemic forced it to close more outlets than planned

Stockholm, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Swedish clothing giant H&M said Friday it slumped to a near 500 million euro second quarter loss as the coronavirus pandemic forced it to close more outlets than planned.

At the height of the crisis in Europe in mid-April, about 80 percent of its shops were shut.

Net loss fell to about five billion kronor (477 million Euros), H&M said.

"When the majority of the stores were temporarily closed in the second quarter, we focused on redirecting product flow to our digital channels," chief executive Helena Helmersson said in the quarterly report.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Europe Helena Euro Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NATO Welcomes US-Russia Arms Control Talks - Stolt ..

20 seconds ago

Footwear exports increase 4.29 % to $114 mln

22 seconds ago

NATO Pushes for Russian Threat Rhetoric Or Risks L ..

23 seconds ago

7 held, contraband recovered

25 seconds ago

Speeding car kills four in Karachi

3 minutes ago

Moscow Court Says Director Serebrennikov Headed Cr ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.