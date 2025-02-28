Open Menu

Holy Month Of Ramadan: Here Is Update About Gas Supply During Sehri, Iftar Time

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 28, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Holy month of Ramadan: Here is update about gas supply during Sehri, Iftar time

Consumers who experience issues of low gas pressure or supply disruptions can contact SNGPL helpline at 1199 for immediate assistance

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 28th, 2025) Sui Northern Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) on Friday reaffirmed its commitment to ensure an uninterrupted gas supply during Sehri and Iftar during the holy month of Ramadan.

The SNGPL took proactive measures to maintain a stable and continuous gas supply, particularly during peak consumption times during holy month of Ramadan.

According to an official statement, SNGPL enforced advance planning and operational strategies to address any potential disruptions.

The company aimed to facilitate consumers, especially during Ramadan, by ensuring a steady gas supply for cooking and other essential needs.

The consumers experienced the issues such as low gas pressure or supply disruptions were advised to contact the SNGPL helpline at 1199 for immediate assistance.

The company assured swift action on all complaints to ensure smooth service.

It may be mentioned here that the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to sit on Friday (today) to sigh the moon of Holy month of Ramadan.

A meeting of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee would be held in Peshawar in this regard.

Committee's Chairman Moulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad would chair the meeting.

The Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees would also meet separately at their respective headquarters for sighting of the Ramadan ul Mubarak Moon.

