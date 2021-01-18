UrduPoint.com
Homage Paid To LCCI EC Member Shireen Arshad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 07:10 PM

Homage paid to LCCI EC member Shireen Arshad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over sudden demise of the LCCI Executive Committee Member and former MNA Shireen Arshad.

In a condolence message, LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan, Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry and Executive Committee Members said that Shireen Arshad was a great personality who had left behind many success stories.

They said that her achievements would be remembered for a long time to come. As Member National Assembly, Vice President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry, Chairperson Handicrafts Association, Chairperson Bahawalpur Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Convener LCCI Resource Center & Women Advocacy Forum, she had achieved various milestones.

The LCCI office-bearers said that she made unforgettable struggle for the rights of business women, especially for those who belong to cottage industry. They said that Shireen Arshad always raised voice of the women at all forums. She was also a great philanthropist.

The office-bearers of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry paid rich tributes to the services of Shireen Arshad and recalled that she always preferred work over her health and had given priority to her commitments.

They prayed to the Almighty Allah to keep the departed soul in peace and let the family bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

