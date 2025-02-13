Open Menu

Honda And Nissan Say Merger Talks Called Off

Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2025 | 06:17 PM

Honda and Nissan say merger talks called off

Japanese auto giants Honda and Nissan on Thursday confirmed they had scrapped merger talks announced in December, bringing an end to a tie-up that would have created the world's third-largest automaker

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Japanese auto giants Honda and Nissan on Thursday confirmed they had scrapped merger talks announced in December, bringing an end to a tie-up that would have created the world's third-largest automaker.

The firms said in a joint statement that they "agreed to terminate the MOU (memorandum of understanding) signed on December 23 last year for consideration of a business integration between the two companies".

The firms' intention to join forces had been seen as a bid to catch up with US titan Tesla and Chinese firms in the electric vehicle market.

Honda's CEO insisted in December that it was not a bailout for Nissan, which last year announced thousands of job cuts after reporting a 93 percent plunge in first-half net profit.

Local media reports have said the discussions unravelled after Honda proposed to make its struggling rival a subsidiary instead of the plan, announced in December, to integrate under a new holding company.

In the joint statement, the automakers confirmed Honda "proposed changing the structure from establishing a joint holding company... to a structure where Honda would be the parent company and Nissan the subsidiary through a share exchange".

"As a result of these discussions, both companies concluded that, to prioritise speed of decision-making and execution of management measures in an increasingly volatile market environment heading into the era of electrification, it would be most appropriate to cease discussions and terminate the MOU," the statement said.

They will, however, continue to "collaborate within the framework of a strategic partnership aimed at the era of intelligence and electrified vehicles, striving to create new value and maximise the corporate value of both companies", it added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

ADDED facilitates business expansion in Abu Dhabi ..

ADDED facilitates business expansion in Abu Dhabi for firms registered in other ..

6 minutes ago
 PSX closes on a negative tradition session today

PSX closes on a negative tradition session today

6 minutes ago
 Law Ministry notifies appointments of acting chief ..

Law Ministry notifies appointments of acting chief justices of four high courts

41 seconds ago
 Stocks mostly rise, oil falls as Trump fans Ukrain ..

Stocks mostly rise, oil falls as Trump fans Ukraine peace hopes

43 seconds ago
 At least 20 hurt after car crashes into crowd in M ..

At least 20 hurt after car crashes into crowd in Munich

44 seconds ago
 DC reviews physical test for Enforcement & Investi ..

DC reviews physical test for Enforcement & Investigation Officers' recruitment:

46 seconds ago
Haveli of Maharaja Ranjit Singh being conserved by ..

Haveli of Maharaja Ranjit Singh being conserved by WCLA

47 seconds ago
 CEO of &e International: 1.5 million subscribers f ..

CEO of &e International: 1.5 million subscribers for 'e& money' app

20 minutes ago
 UAE's digital education initiatives in Africa cont ..

UAE's digital education initiatives in Africa contribute to youth development

20 minutes ago
 Dubai records world’s lowest electricity Custome ..

Dubai records world’s lowest electricity Customer Minutes Lost per year

21 minutes ago
 WGS: Abu Dhabi Fund for Development total funding ..

WGS: Abu Dhabi Fund for Development total funding reached AED229 billion

21 minutes ago
 Dubai South inaugurates Satys aircraft paint facil ..

Dubai South inaugurates Satys aircraft paint facility

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Business