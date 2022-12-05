Honda CEO vows to provide quality services

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :CEO, Honda Atlas cars Pakistan Limited, Mr. Takafumi Koike has assured to provide world-class services in all cities of Pakistan.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of GT Honda Gujranwala on Monday, he said that the quality after sale maintenance is the dire need of Pakistan to have the safe and guaranteed drive on the local roads. He said that the on-floor technicians of the service stations have also been equipped with the latest training to handle the latest technology introduced in Pakistan.

According to company's spokesman here, the inaugural ceremony was attended by Iqbal Ahmed, Senior General Manager HACPL, Muhammad Naeem, Senior Manager (Sales), Farman Saleem, Senior Manager (After sales), Ms. Bushra Waseem, Manager (After sales) and Hamza Farooq, Senior Assistant Manager (After sales).

Mr. Takafumi Koike authenticated that GT Honda Gujranwala is equipped with latest high-tec equipment, which are quite trust worthy and fully functional as per standards of Honda Atlas. However, he advised that the management should maintain the culture of quality and customer satisfaction throughout the organization as an ongoing phenomenon in all times to come.

The spokesman said that GT Honda located Chan Da Qila at Main GT Road, is the authorized service and genuine parts dealer in the great City of Wrestlers. The management of the newly set up facility has offered 25 percent discount to the first incoming visitors till 9th of December in all of its services including mechanical, body and paint labour.