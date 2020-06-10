UrduPoint.com
Honda Cyberattack Halts Plants In India, Brazil

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 10:00 AM

Honda cyberattack halts plants in India, Brazil

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Honda plants in Brazil and India have halted operations as the Japanese carmaker battles to recover from a cyberattack that affected several factories worldwide.

The cyberattack at the beginning of the week targeted Honda's internal servers and spread a virus through the company's systems, a spokeswoman told AFP on Wednesday.

Motorcycle plants in India and Brazil were still out of action following the attack, while a four-wheel vehicle plant in Turkey resumed operations on Wednesday, the spokeswoman said.

The firm was "still investigating details", she said.

In total, the cyberattack affected 11 Honda plants -- including five in the US, according to local media reports.

All US plants have resumed operations, the spokeswoman said, declining to elaborate further.

She said the suspension would have only a limited impact on Honda's business globally.

Global automakers including Honda have already been hit hard by a slump in sales because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, Honda reported a 25.3-percent fall in net profit from the previous year as sales dropped six percent to 14.9 trillion Yen ($138 billion) in the fiscal year ending in March.

