Honda Extends Production Shutdown Across US, Canada For Extra Week - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 12:37 PM

Honda is extending its halt on all automobile production across North America for an additional week at least through May 8, the company said in a statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) Honda is extending its halt on all automobile production across North America for an additional week at least through May 8, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

"Honda is extending the production suspension for its automobile, engine and transmission plants in North America by one week through May 8," the statement said.

Honda noted that it began its automobile production suspension in North America on March 23 due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Most Honda salaried and support associates in the United States will be furloughed for an additional week and will return to work on May 8 or May 11 depending on the location, the statement said.

The move is an extension of the current two-week furlough period that started in late April, the statement added.

