Open Menu

Honda Mulls Price Hikes For Major Models

Muhammad Irfan Published June 23, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Honda mulls price hikes for major models

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Japanese auto manufacturer Honda Motor on Friday said it plans to further raise prices for its main models amid surging material costs.

Starting July 27, prices of its six main models in the Japanese market will rise by 2 percent to 4 percent, said the company.

Earlier in April, the company announced price hikes for three models, including a minivan, citing rises in steel and logistics expenses.

Japanese carmakers historically have coped with higher costs by pushing up prices for new models, the national broadcaster NHK reported, adding that they are boosting prices for vehicles already in the market more recently.

Amid skyrocketing prices, a growing number of Japanese firms are feeling confident enough to pass on higher running costs to customers, according to local media.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Company Vehicles Honda Price April July Market Media

Recent Stories

Mohammad Haris to Lead Pakistan Shaheens in Emergi ..

Mohammad Haris to Lead Pakistan Shaheens in Emerging Asia Cup 2023

16 minutes ago
 Nadir Ali apologizes from Sunita Marshall over con ..

Nadir Ali apologizes from Sunita Marshall over controversial interview

22 minutes ago
 Sanaullah assures to take action against those inv ..

Sanaullah assures to take action against those involved in illegal business of h ..

34 minutes ago
 ‘I’ll never deceive PML-N,’: says Zardari, a ..

‘I’ll never deceive PML-N,’: says Zardari, avoiding political questions du ..

39 minutes ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan calls on international commun ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan calls on international community to scale up humanitarian a ..

54 minutes ago
 Pleas against trial in military courts: Punjab gov ..

Pleas against trial in military courts: Punjab govt submits report on May 9 vand ..

2 hours ago
Abdulla Bin Zayed chairs Education and Human Resou ..

Abdulla Bin Zayed chairs Education and Human Resources Council meeting, affirms ..

3 hours ago
 GCAA to host third ICAO Conference on Aviation and ..

GCAA to host third ICAO Conference on Aviation and Alternative Fuels

3 hours ago
 Dubai Esports and Games Festival Day 2: Thrilling ..

Dubai Esports and Games Festival Day 2: Thrilling innovations, metaverse magic

3 hours ago
 New Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship will revolution ..

New Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship will revolutionise combat sports

3 hours ago
 PM asks Int’l community to fulfill commitments a ..

PM asks Int’l community to fulfill commitments at COP27 Conference in Sharm El ..

4 hours ago
 Malaysian delegation visits Sharjah Academy for As ..

Malaysian delegation visits Sharjah Academy for Astronomy

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business