Honduran President Asks Trump for Help in International Debt Relief Amid Pandemic

Azerbaijan could potentially face the second wave of the coronavirus outbreak after lifting preventive measures, Ramin Bayramli, the spokesman of the country's coronavirus response center, said on Friday during a briefing

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez asked his US counterpart, Donald Trump, in a phone call on Friday to help coronavirus-hit nations to negotiate debt relief with international creditors.

Earlier in the day, Trump said that he had talked with Orlando, stressing that the two countries "work closely together on the Southern Border." He added that the US would be helping Honduras with its request for ventilators and testing.

"I have asked that, under the leadership of the US, the most affected countries receive a moratorium on loan payments to multilateral organizations such as the Inter-American Development Bank, the World Bank and others, which should follow the example of supporting COVID-19 affected countries, like Honduras," Orlando wrote on Twitter.

He also thanked Trump for help with supplies of ventilators and coronavirus testing kits.

As of Thursday, the country confirmed 562 coronavirus cases, including 47 deaths.