UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Honduran President Asks Trump For Help In International Debt Relief Amid Pandemic

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 11:25 AM

Honduran President Asks Trump for Help in International Debt Relief Amid Pandemic

Azerbaijan could potentially face the second wave of the coronavirus outbreak after lifting preventive measures, Ramin Bayramli, the spokesman of the country's coronavirus response center, said on Friday during a briefing

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez asked his US counterpart, Donald Trump, in a phone call on Friday to help coronavirus-hit nations to negotiate debt relief with international creditors.

Earlier in the day, Trump said that he had talked with Orlando, stressing that the two countries "work closely together on the Southern Border." He added that the US would be helping Honduras with its request for ventilators and testing.

"I have asked that, under the leadership of the US, the most affected countries receive a moratorium on loan payments to multilateral organizations such as the Inter-American Development Bank, the World Bank and others, which should follow the example of supporting COVID-19 affected countries, like Honduras," Orlando wrote on Twitter.

He also thanked Trump for help with supplies of ventilators and coronavirus testing kits.

As of Thursday, the country confirmed 562 coronavirus cases, including 47 deaths.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Loan World Bank Twitter Trump Bank Orlando Honduras Border Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 25 April 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

France readying 'historic' package for Air France, ..

6 minutes ago

S&P keeps Italy debt rating at BBB amid ECB backst ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai launches home tests for coronavirus

2 minutes ago

France readying multi-billion euro loans for Air F ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.