Honey Traders Observe World Bee Day

Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2023 | 08:18 PM

Local Honey Beekeepers and Honey Traders Association organized a walk at Tarnab Honey Market here to mark World Bee Day here on Saturday

The theme of the World Bee Day 2023 was "Bee engaged in pollinator-friendly agricultural production", which calls for global action to support pollinator-friendly agricultural production and highlights the importance of protecting bees and other pollinators, particularly through evidence-based agricultural production practices.

Talking on the occasion, president of the Honey Beekeepers & Honey Traders Association Naeem Qasmi demanded of the government to cultivate honey captive plants in maximum numbers to increase honey production in the country.

He further called for the cultivation of such plants on the tracks along motorways and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) routes to bring a manifold increase in honey production to export them and earn precious foreign exchange for the country.

He said that last year, the honey dealers bore huge losses due to a decrease in demand in the international market.

He said presently, they are exporting honey to only Gulf States particularly Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and urged the government to make efforts to get access to European and US markets and turn their business profitable.

Qasmi further called for the imposition of a ban on the cutting of berry and Palosa plants and encouragement of the plantation of other trees and flowers bearing plants to increase the production of honey.

