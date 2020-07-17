UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong And Shanghai Stocks End With Gains

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 01:40 PM

Hong Kong and Shanghai stocks end with gains

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed with gains Friday, ending a tough week for the Hang Seng Index, which was hit by China-US tensions as well as a flare-up of COVID-19 infections in the city leading to new containment measures.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.47 percent, or 118.48 points, to 25,089.17.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.13 percent, or 4.03 points, to 3,214.13 after plunging more than four percent Thursday, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.69 percent, or 14.69 points, to 2,158.94.

