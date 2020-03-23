Hong Kong bans all non-resident arrivals over virus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong will ban all non-residents from entering the financial hub from Wednesday, its leader said Monday, as it tries to halt a recent spike in virus infections from people returning from abroad

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :Hong Kong will ban all non-residents from entering the financial hub from Wednesday, its leader said Monday, as it tries to halt a recent spike in virus infections from people returning from abroad.

"From midnight of March 25, all non-Hong Kong residents flying in from overseas will not be allowed into the city," Chief Executive Carrie Lam said, adding the order would be in place for at least two weeks.