LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :President of the Hong Kong Chamber of Commerce and Vice Chairman of the board of Investment in Hong Kong Chaudhry Gulzar Muhammad and Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi discussed matters of mutual interest here at CM, office Monday.

CM Parvez Elahi stated that Punjab had been made the best province in terms of investment in a short period. Barriers to investment had been removed and one window operation facility had been provided for investors. The process of obtaining NOCs for investment had also been simplified, he said and mentioned that foreign investors were coming to invest in various sectors in Punjab due to the business-friendly initiatives. Hong Kong-based investors should also benefit from investment opportunities as they would be provided with every possible facility in Punjab, he added.

The CM cited that property transfer fee had been reduced from two to one percent for the convenience of people across Punjab.

He said that Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab had been activated to protect the rights of overseas Pakistanis.

The CM said, "We consider Pakistanis living abroad as ambassadors of the country and will spare no effort to solve their problems."He mentioned that provincial government had increased the annual development programme of Punjab by Rs 50 billion in a short time. The volume of the annual development programme had reached from Rs 685 billion to Rs 726 billion. The fruit of development would reach at grassroots, he concluded.

On this occasion, Gulzar Muhammad said that CM's efforts for the convenience of investors were commendable. "Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has taken unprecedented steps to invest in a short period. The confidence of the investors has been restored during your time and people still remember your positive work in every field. Under your leadership, the province would, once again, move towards sustainable development," he added.