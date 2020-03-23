UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong, China Stocks Close Sharply Down

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 04:40 PM

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks plunged Monday with investors spooked about the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic despite the announcement of massive emergency stimulus measures worldwide.

The Hang Seng Index plummeted 4.86 percent, or 1,108.

94 points, to close at 21,696.13.

Mainland China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index also closed down, dropping 3.11 percent, or 85.45 points, to 2,660.17.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 4.26 percent, or 72.58 points, to close at 1,631.88.

