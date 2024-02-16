Open Menu

Hong Kong Customs Busts Largest Money Laundering Case On Record

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2024 | 05:53 PM

Hong Kong Customs on Friday announced that it had dismantled a large-scale transnational money laundering syndicate, which had laundered about 14 billion Hong Kong dollars (about 1.79 billion U.S. dollars) through transnational trade activities, as well as a money laundering operation center, marking the largest money laundering case shut down by Customs in terms of the amount of tainted money involved

Through an enforcement operation codenamed "Daybreak" on Jan. 30, Customs arrested a total of seven persons suspected to be connected with the case and about 165 million Hong Kong dollars worth of assets under the Names of the arrested individuals have been frozen during the operation.

Acting upon intelligence, Customs officers identified a suspected money laundering syndicate and initiated a financial investigation.

