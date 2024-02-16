Hong Kong Customs Busts Largest Money Laundering Case On Record
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2024 | 05:53 PM
Hong Kong Customs on Friday announced that it had dismantled a large-scale transnational money laundering syndicate, which had laundered about 14 billion Hong Kong dollars (about 1.79 billion U.S. dollars) through transnational trade activities, as well as a money laundering operation center, marking the largest money laundering case shut down by Customs in terms of the amount of tainted money involved
HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Hong Kong Customs on Friday announced that it had dismantled a large-scale transnational money laundering syndicate, which had laundered about 14 billion Hong Kong Dollars (about 1.79 billion U.S.
dollars) through transnational trade activities, as well as a money laundering operation center, marking the largest money laundering case shut down by Customs in terms of the amount of tainted money involved.
Through an enforcement operation codenamed "Daybreak" on Jan. 30, Customs arrested a total of seven persons suspected to be connected with the case and about 165 million Hong Kong dollars worth of assets under the Names of the arrested individuals have been frozen during the operation.
Acting upon intelligence, Customs officers identified a suspected money laundering syndicate and initiated a financial investigation.
Recent Stories
SC to hear petition against general elections on Feb 19
FIA gets custody of CDA's Member Estate
DC Ieads crackdown against beggary in ICT
Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider meeting re ..
RDA issues notice to marketing company for advertising campaign of nine illegal ..
Triangular Blind Cricket Series from Feb 22
SFA recovers 250 packets of fake spices from shop
Woman abducted in Wah
People’s decision to be implemented by summoning NA session soon: Solangi
Drug peddlers sentenced to 4 years of imprisonment
Textile exports earn $9.738 billion for Pakistan in 7 months
Police arrest dacoit in Karachi
More Stories From Business
-
Textile exports earn $9.738 billion for Pakistan in 7 months9 minutes ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 1,147 points4 minutes ago
-
Malaysia's economy eases to 3.7 pct in 2023 amid global challenges2 hours ago
-
Prices of essential kitchen items fall by 0.78 pc3 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar2 hours ago
-
Gas tariff hike for captive power plants to affect export industry, says MCCI president3 hours ago
-
Pakistan Railways decides to restore Akbar Bugti Express from Quetta to Lahore3 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim3 hours ago
-
Ambassador assures cooperation for making ICCI BOC successful in Dubai2 hours ago
-
Large industry grows 3.43 percent in December4 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.1,300 to Rs.212,400 per tola4 hours ago
-
KP Govt decides establishment of EZs in tribal districts4 hours ago