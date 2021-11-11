Hong Kong down at start of business

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened Thursday morning with losses following another sell-off on Wall Street as a surge in US inflation ramped up concerns the Federal Reserve could be forced to tighten monetary policy quicker than initially hoped.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.56 percent, or 140.03 points, to 24,856.11.

The Shanghai Composite Index was barely moved, inching down 6.01 points to 3486.45, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.12 percent, or 2.88 points, to 2,427.20.