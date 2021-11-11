UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Down At Start Of Business

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 09:20 AM

Hong Kong down at start of business

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened Thursday morning with losses following another sell-off on Wall Street as a surge in US inflation ramped up concerns the Federal Reserve could be forced to tighten monetary policy quicker than initially hoped.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.56 percent, or 140.03 points, to 24,856.11.

The Shanghai Composite Index was barely moved, inching down 6.01 points to 3486.45, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.12 percent, or 2.88 points, to 2,427.20.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2021

54 seconds ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 11th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 11th November 2021

1 hour ago
 Minister-President of Belgium&#039;s Wallonia hail ..

Minister-President of Belgium&#039;s Wallonia hails UAE’s strategies to invest ..

7 hours ago
 UAE close to winning Jiu-Jitsu World Championship ..

UAE close to winning Jiu-Jitsu World Championship title for second consecutive y ..

8 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with business leaders t ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with business leaders to explore future opportunities ..

9 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia&#039;s southern region with b ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.