Hong Kong Economy Shrinks Record 8.9% In First Quarter

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 05:36 PM

Hong Kong economy shrinks record 8.9% in first quarter

Hong Kong's economy contracted a record 8.9 percent on year in the first quarter of 2020 as the coronavirus hammered a business hub already mired in recession from political unrest and trade war woes

Hong Kong (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Hong Kong's economy contracted a record 8.9 percent on year in the first quarter of 2020 as the coronavirus hammered a business hub already mired in recession from political unrest and trade war woes.

"This was the largest decline on record since the reference period of the first quarter of 1974," the government said in a statement on Monday.

