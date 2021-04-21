UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Equities Down At Close

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 01:30 PM

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks fell Wednesday on fears of strengthening regional Covid-19 outbreaks and after US equities fell further from their record highs overnight.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 1.

76 percent, or 513.81 points, at 28,621.92.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was almost completely unmoved, shedding just 0.01 points to finish at 3,472.93, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was up a whisker by 4.53 points to 2,277.21.

