Hong Kong equities open lower

Hong Kong, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks sank at the open of trade Wednesday morning, in line with a retreat across Asian markets that was fuelled by Wall Street losses as investers fret over the global economic recovery.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.73 percent, or 186.27 points, to 25,315.96.

The Shanghai Composite eased 0.33 percent, or 12.11 points, to 3,650.49, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gave up 0.47 percent, or 11.70 points, to 2,477.19.