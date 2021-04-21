Hong Kong equities tumble at open

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks fell sharply at the open on Wednesday as US equities fell further from their record highs overnight.

The Hang Seng Index was down 1.49 percent, or 433.46 points, at 28,962.80.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.48 percent, or 16.64 points, to 3,456.30, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange slumped 0.61 percent, or 13.93 points, to 2,658.75.