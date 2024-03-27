Hong Kong Hang Seng Index Closes 1.36 Pct Lower
Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2024 | 04:40 PM
HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Hong Kong stock market ended lower on Wednesday with the benchmark Hang Seng Index down 1.36 percent to close at 16,392.84 points.
The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index dropped 1.67 percent to end at 5,728.13 points, and the Hang Seng Tech Index lost 2.25 percent to close at 3,393.43 points.
