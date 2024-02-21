Hong Kong Hang Seng Index closes 1.57 pct higher

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Hong Kong stock market ended higher on Wednesday with the benchmark Hang Seng Index up 1.57 percent to close at 16,503.10 points.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index rose 2.24 percent to end at 5,642.78 points, and the Hang Seng Tech Index rose 2.66 percent to close at 3,351.22 points.