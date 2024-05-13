Hong Kong Hang Seng Index Rises Above 19,000 Points
Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2024 | 02:00 PM
HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) The Hong Kong Hang Seng Index rose above 19,000 points to another record high so far this year in the morning session on Monday, reversing the 0.3-percent dip at the opening.
The Hang Seng Tech Index jumped over 1 percent to top 4,000 points.
