Hong Kong Hang Seng Index Soars Over 3 Pct
February 04, 2025
HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Investors in Hong Kong's stock market greeted the second trading day of the Year of the Snake with much optimism, with the benchmark Hang Seng Index surging more than 3 percent during the morning session on Tuesday.
The Hang Seng Tech Index, which represents the 30 largest technology companies listed in Hong Kong, rallied over 5 percent.
Carmakers were among the biggest winners, with the shares of electric vehicle manufacturer XPeng jumping over 14 percent.
Paul Chan, financial secretary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government, said at a ceremony on Monday that he is "cautiously optimistic" about Hong Kong's stock market in the Year of the Snake.
Stock exchanges on the Chinese mainland remained shut for the Lunar New Year holiday and will resume trading on Wednesday.
