Hong Kong hears first case on mask ban violation

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :A Hong Kong court on Monday heard a case against two people who were indicted for violating the anti-mask law in the first such trial after the ban went into effect on Saturday.

The Eastern Magistrates' Courts held the trial against an 18-year-old male student at the City University of Hong Kong and a 38-year-old female who claimed to be unemployed.

They faced charges of illegal assembly and violating the anti-mask law after they reportedly participated in unlawful assemblies and failed to provide reasonable excuses for wearing face covering upon their arrests on early Saturday.

The male student and the unemployed female were released on bails of 300 HK Dollars (38 U.S. dollars) and 1,000 HK dollars, respectively, on conditions of observing a curfew, a ban on leaving Hong Kong and weekly reports to police. The court adjourned the case to Nov. 18.

The HKSAR government on Friday invoked an emergency law to put in place an anti-mask regulation as a deterrent to rioters, most of whom have used masks to conceal their identities in the months-long unrest.