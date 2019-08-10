UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Leader Warns Protests Hurting Economy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 12:10 AM

Hong Kong Leader Warns Protests Hurting Economy

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam warned Friday that months of protests had added to the city's economic woes, the likes of which it had not seen in more than a decade

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam warned Friday that months of protests had added to the city's economic woes, the likes of which it had not seen in more than a decade.

"This economic downturn is very fast, and some people have described it as coming like a tsunami. Compared with past downturns... I am afraid this is more serious," she was quoted as saying by the South China Morning Post.

Lam spoke to reporters after meeting with some 30 business representatives, including the chair of the Hong Kong Chamber of Commerce and the top regional executive of the HSBC bank.

Protests, now in their third month, were sparked by a bill that would have allowed extradition from Hong Kong to mainland China. They have since evolved into a general outcry against China, with thousands blocking shopping areas every weekend to demand Lam's resignation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Tsunami Business China Bank Hong Kong Chamber Commerce National University Post From Top

Recent Stories

Salvini ambush sparks Italy political crisis

33 minutes ago

World Cup-winner Rashid ruled out for rest of seas ..

33 minutes ago

France says 'needs no permission' for Iran dialogu ..

33 minutes ago

Second seed Thiem bounced by Medvedev in Montreal

39 minutes ago

Warne backs Archer to be Smith's 'biggest challeng ..

39 minutes ago

US Aid to Northern Triangle Countries 'Transformat ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.