Hong Kong Leader Warns Protests Hurting Economy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam warned Friday that months of protests had added to the city's economic woes, the likes of which it had not seen in more than a decade

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam warned Friday that months of protests had added to the city's economic woes, the likes of which it had not seen in more than a decade.

"This economic downturn is very fast, and some people have described it as coming like a tsunami. Compared with past downturns... I am afraid this is more serious," she was quoted as saying by the South China Morning Post.

Lam spoke to reporters after meeting with some 30 business representatives, including the chair of the Hong Kong Chamber of Commerce and the top regional executive of the HSBC bank.

Protests, now in their third month, were sparked by a bill that would have allowed extradition from Hong Kong to mainland China. They have since evolved into a general outcry against China, with thousands blocking shopping areas every weekend to demand Lam's resignation.