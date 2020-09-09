UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong, Mainland China Stocks End Sharply Lower

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 02:03 PM

Hong Kong and mainland Chinese shares ended with deep losses Wednesday as global markets went into reverse following another rout on Wall Street

Hong Kong (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Hong Kong and mainland Chinese shares ended with deep losses Wednesday as global markets went into reverse following another rout on Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.63 percent, or 155.

41 points, to 24,468.93.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index tumbled 1.86 percent, or 61.79 points, to close at 3,254.63, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange plunged 3.22 percent, or 72.43 points, to 2,175.77.

