Hong Kong, Mainland China Stocks Start Week With Gains

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 01:40 PM

Hong Kong, mainland China stocks start week with gains

Hong Kong and Shanghai stocks bounced on Monday, having been hammered last week by coronavirus fears, with traders cheered by an expected Federal Reserve rate cut and speculation that China will provide support to market

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Hong Kong and Shanghai stocks bounced on Monday, having been hammered last week by coronavirus fears, with traders cheered by an expected Federal Reserve rate cut and speculation that China will provide support to markets.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.

62 percent, or 161.75 points, to end at 26,291.68, having lost more than four percent last week.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index jumped 3.15 percent, or 90.63 points, to 2,970.93, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, surged 3.77 percent, or 67.90 points, to 1,869.65.

